To the Editor: An article on the front page Sunday by Shawne Wickham in reference to a drone strike on an Iranian terrorist leader in Iraq proved just how much hatred liberals have towards President Trump.
Wickham based the article from opinionated comments given by an out-of-touch liberal professor at Dartmouth College.
This professor repeatedly referred to the Iranian as a “general” and not as a “terrorist.”
FYI professor – this “general” was designated as a terrorist years ago by the United States.
Nor did this professor mention that there was a drone strike because an American was killed three days prior in Iraq by an Iranian-backed terrorist group commanded by this so-called “general.”
This non-journalism, opinion article written by Wickham reminded me of a line from the movie “Cocktail” starring Tom Cruise.
The scene had Tom Cruise’s character being harassed by an angry professor while enrolled in a college business course.
The professor mocked Cruise’s business plan for a tavern by saying “The dreamer who can’t take the criticism.”
Cruise’s character responds by saying, “Not from a guy who hides here because he can’t hack it in the real world.”
Daniel Benjamin is this same type of professor.
Hiding at Dartmouth College with his tenured job because he knows he can’t succeed it in the real world with his “I am smarter than all of you” thinking.
The next time the Union Leader wants to publish a front-page story, at least base the article on facts and not on political views.
KIM WEBSTER
Rochester