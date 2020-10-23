Libertarians, moderates should vote Republican
To the Editor: If the Democrats control the House, Senate and the presidency, Americans who are in the minority — including moderate Democrats and Libertarians — will lose their voice. Democrats saying they want to pack the courts should be reason enough for people to vote Republican.
We have had a nine-person court since 1837. It was set up to be separate from the other two branches of government. If they pack the courts like they say they will, that impairs the idea of an independent judiciary.
The late Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg agreed that packing the courts is not a good idea for Americans. This will not just affect the next four years but generations to come. Our children and grandchildren will be the ones that lose.
By giving so much power to one party across the board they will have the ability to amend the U.S. Constitution in their favor. People need to stop voting out of hate and start thinking about the future of this country, which could be changed forever. Vote red, vote for individual freedom, smaller government and lower taxes. Allow future generations the same freedoms we have valued.
BOBBIE KOZLOWSKI
Strafford