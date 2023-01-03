To the Editor: I was 11 years old when the Nazis occupied the Netherlands in 1940. They immediately began to censor the news, blocking “disinformation” that contradicted their view. We had to hand in our history book so that the Nazis could reprint certain pages they did not like.
In 1945, the Nazi nightmare ended and Dutch citizens danced in the streets! In 1959, I became a U.S. citizen. Free speech and open discussion were the norm here at that time. What happened to this norm in the last three years? The U.S. government, the media, and large corporations have decided to work together to decide what is truth and what is disinformation. Highly qualified medical professionals raising questions about government policies are censored and personally attacked. Corporate-funded “fact checkers” are just the latest tool for manufacturing consent.
Fortunately, most public libraries still believe in free, uncensored information. Keene Public Library is one of those. They have accepted a series of books from me last fall.
Today they added two new brand-new publications: “Lies My Government Told Me” by Robert Malone, MD, MS, and “Cause Unknown — The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022”, by Edward Dowd, former Blackrock fund manager.
Check out these books and find out what the establishment does not want you to know!