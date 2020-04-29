To the Editor:  We are losing money with poor standards and infrastructure. If state inspectors did their job correctly they would  receive fines from cosmetologists and barbers not meeting standards. 

If we operated like every other state, and stylists were able to work onsite for bridal hair for a $10 per event fee like Maine, we would be bringing in astronomical amounts.

The licensing board itself is so poorly educated on the topic that when asked in their office they will say “you can put someone’s hair in a bun, but not a braid” or you’ll be fined.

All the while, a NH Bride magazine with several on-site bridal care ads sits next to the service window of the state office.

New Hampshire is incredibly outdated when it comes to barber/cosmetology laws resulting in large missed income opportunities for the state and for stylists. For once, it would be great to read an educated article from someone who has truly looked at every angle of this industry.

KATHERINE RALPH

Hillsborough

