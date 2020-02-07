Comrade candidates
To the Editor: The lies of comrades Bernie, Warren and Steyer about a wealth tax has the gullible lefties falling all over themselves that these taxes will pay for all the trillions in additional spending they are promising.
Has any of these giggling, ignorant supporters considered the fact that no U.S. agency has any legal right to enter a foreign country to assess a value on any property and holdings in that country?
Do you really believe that the IRS is going to be allowed in any foreign country for the purposes of performing a tax audit? Would the U.S. allow any foreign country to send their government workers into the US to assess a tax value on Apple’s holdings?
Of course not. So all the foreign holdings of millionaires and billionaires are out of reach of the IRS. Other millionaires and billionaires will move their fortunes overseas.
The rich fled France and the French middle class and poor are now saddled with highest taxes in the world.
With Bernie, Warren or Steyer in the White House, plan on taking home 30% to 40% less pay, while the government takes your money for the big government expansion.
At least Yang is up front about paying for his “freedom dividend” with a 10% national sales tax on all goods and services that will be put in place to pay for it. Ignorance is bliss with the Democrats.
Edward Gagnon
Francestown