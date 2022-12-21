To the Editor: The only irrational obsession about Donald Trump is coming from Chuck Douglas (N.H. Sunday News, Dec. 18, 2022). It’s pretty sad that Mr. Douglas can’t seem to let go of his Trump Derangement Syndrome even during this festive season of goodwill to all men.
His delusional little scenario about a Peruvian dictator makes as much sense as having an ice cream cone in the middle of a New Hampshire winter, when comparing the disinformation and lies about Trump terminating the U.S. Constitution.
President Trump has no authority to “terminate” the Constitution. Mr. Douglas should know that, given his judicial background. Then again, facts tend to get in the way of clouded judgments. Trump was responding to the report of former Twitter officials, Big Tech, FBI, and their Democratic National Committee cohorts to limit the spread of posts about Hunter Biden’s laptop and collude to throw the 2020 election in favor of Biden.
Trump’s words were taken out of context and, as usual, manipulated by the usual “news” organizations forcing their opinionated and false narratives onto the uninformed public. The disinformation was hungrily absorbed by their liberal, Trump-hating devotees.
Don’t worry, Chuck, New Hampshire Republicans are moving on from your establishmentism, old-boy network style of politics. Just like another dinosaur, U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. There is no room for the old ways anymore.
McConnell and his ilk do not represent the NEW Republican Party of working-class American voters.