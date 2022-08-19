To the Editor: I was amused to see the Republican U.S. Senate candidates arguing for the repeal of the 17th Amendment. In 2014, I proposed a resolution, HCR 11 (2014), celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of this amendment. I happen to be a progressive Democrat, and frankly my hope was to embarrass my friends on the opposite end of the political spectrum by attracting a stream of long-winded lunatics to come in and argue against the long-established small-d democratic practice of directly electing U.S. Senators.
In 2014, I was surprised to find that the lunatics stayed away. No one testified one way or the other on my resolution aside from my wonderful co-sponsor Rep. Janice Schmidt (D-Nashua), who coincidentally is retiring this year. (I will miss her!)
I was disappointed to find that I had no support from my own party’s leadership. A broad-based bipartisan coalition terminated HCR 11 with extreme prejudice, based on a bogus argument that such a resolution violated Senate rules. (HCR 11 did not actually violate Senate rules and died in the House without ever going to the Senate.) I was able to debate the bill on the House floor where it died by a 217-48 margin. (265 is a very low vote total in the 400-member House, by the way.)
The passage of the 17th amendment in 1914 was a very good idea , and its repeal in 2023 or whenever (which ain’t gonna happen) would be a very bad idea.
