Like electing senators? Some don’t want you to

To the Editor: I was amused to see the Republican U.S. Senate candidates arguing for the repeal of the 17th Amendment. In 2014, I proposed a resolution, HCR 11 (2014), celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of this amendment. I happen to be a progressive Democrat, and frankly my hope was to embarrass my friends on the opposite end of the political spectrum by attracting a stream of long-winded lunatics to come in and argue against the long-established small-d democratic practice of directly electing U.S. Senators.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Letter: What Dems don't like is threat to democracy

To the Editor: People on the left of the political spectrum have a strange methodology. Anytime they don’t get what they want they'll accuse the right of “undermining our democracy.” It seems that the only way to support our democracy is for government to remove individual rights and respons…

Friday, August 12, 2022