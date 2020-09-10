Like him or not, Trump is the better leader
To the Editor: President Donald Trump makes many off-the-cuff statements. He sometimes comes off as offensive and divisive. The upside is that people always know where he stands, unlike many traditional politicians.
Many say they cannot vote for Donald Trump in November because of his unrestrained nature. They favor a polished diplomat, the global conformist who will fall in line rather than lead the way.
Everyone is entitled to their opinions about Donald Trump and his fitness to serve. Many do not, however, consider the implications of what a Biden presidency would mean for America. Joe Biden is weak, a non-leader, someone who will serve at the behest of his radical far-left activists bent on transforming the United States into a third world socialist single-party dictatorship. That is the reality of handing over the White House to the Democrats in 2021.
So to the people who do not like Donald Trump, shelve the personal feelings. Like him or not, Donald Trump is the Republican nominee and the catalyst to keeping a Republican in the White House. Preserving America’s economic and military strength is paramount in our dangerous world. Donald Trump has done it once and will do it again.
RONALD PELLETERI
Northbrook Drive Manchester