Vote for Lindenberg to represent Derry

To the Editor: I’m encouraging my friends in Derry to vote for Lorraine Lindenberg for state representative this year. Derry sends a big delegation to the State House and Lorraine deserves to be part of it. She has a heart for service, as her volunteer community service experience with ServiceLink and AARP have shown.

Lorraine is pro-life with deep conservative values and ideas. She will fight to keep our taxes low and will support the rights of parents and gun owners in New Hampshire.

I testified on several bills earlier this year in Concord. I faced a committee and spoke with representatives. That was an eye-opener. I’m convinced that the House needs more people who haven’t forgotten how to listen to their neighbors.

Lorraine will be that kind of public servant. Derry Republican voters can vote for her in the primary on September 8.

LORI SAFFORD

Pelham

Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Monday, August 03, 2020
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Saturday, August 01, 2020
Friday, July 31, 2020
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump meddling is to help lackeys not NH

To the Editor: With all the daily news about COVID-19 perhaps you have forgotten politics? Recently, the president involved himself in New Hampshire politics by persuading the state GOP to no longer financially support two GOP candidates, Don Bolduc and Matt Mayberry, as they would usually s…

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020