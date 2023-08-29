To the Editor: The notice in the Friday edition of the Union Leader, on page A4, regarding the John Stark House being open for touring on Sunday propagates an ongoing significant historical inaccuracy.
The notice starts with “Live free or die; death is not the worst of evils.” The notice continued with a statement that John Stark wrote the famous words 136 years before they became New Hampshire’s state motto. Therein lies the problem.
On the 31st of July, 1809, John Stark wrote a letter in response to an invitation to attend an anniversary celebration of what is known as the Battle of Bennington. John Stark ended his letter with his volunteer toast of “LIVE FREE OR DIE — DEATH IS NOT THE GREATEST OF EVILS.” Note that the toast states that “Death is not the greatest of evils,” not the worst of evils. A statement of magnitude, not a comparison.
The original letter that John Stark wrote is lost to history, but not its content. The Weekly Wanderer newspaper in Randolph, Vermont, published the letter in its entirety on Friday, Sept. 1, 1809. Also, the organizers of the celebration acknowledged John Stark’s letter in a reply that repeated the toast. The State Historical Society of New Hampshire has that reply letter in its archives. The newspaper is digitized and available online. The historical society has been asked multiple times to correct its own misquoting of the toast to no avail. Perhaps that exemplifies the GREATEST of recurring indifference to historical accuracy.