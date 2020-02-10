‘Live Free or Die’ is dead
To the Editor: Congratulations to the citizens of New Hampshire you now live in a state that has become northern Massachusetts. You have sent socialists to Washington that have no clue what the Constitution or the Bill of Rights are all about.
Do they really represent the people of New Hampshire or their own agenda and that of Madam Pelosi, the queen of San Francisco. Good luck in the coming years as they push their agenda down our throats. “Live Free or Die” has died.
JOE MORRISSEY
Londonderry