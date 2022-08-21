Liz Cheney is profile in courage as a leader

To the Editor: There is probably no congressional seat in the country safer for Republicans than Wyoming; yet Liz Cheney sacrificed her seat because she could not go along with Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden.

Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Letter: What Dems don't like is threat to democracy

To the Editor: People on the left of the political spectrum have a strange methodology. Anytime they don’t get what they want they'll accuse the right of “undermining our democracy.” It seems that the only way to support our democracy is for government to remove individual rights and respons…