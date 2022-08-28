To the Editor: Many government programs sound good on the surface, but in reality are more complicated. This tenet is very true with President Joe Biden’s proposed “forgiveness” of $10,000 of student loans.
The Education Data Initiative reports 43 million borrowers with federal loans averaging $37,667. It also has income distribution statistics that show the President’s plan would benefit about 75%, or about 32 million, of these. This means a potential pool of $320 billion, not accounting for people with balances under $10,000.
Two inconvenient truths: First, money cannot be created out of thin air; it must be earned. What we call “money” is a representation of our collective hard work. Second, government cannot earn money, it can only take it from the taxpayer.
What this plan means is that we’re going to take the obligations of 32 million people and distribute it to everyone, including those who never went to college. That doesn’t sound fair to me.
