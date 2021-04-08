Local school decisions were torpedoed by Gov. Sununu
To the Editor: Speaking as the president of the Raymond Education Association, educators here and around the state have worked tirelessly this year to educate students during this pandemic. Last summer, our district sought input from many sources and determined a hybrid model was best for students. Governor Chris Sununu let the tough decisions about students fall on local control to provide for “flexibility.” Despite anxiety, quarantines and adjustments to adapt curriculum, educators have made the school year work.
When Sununu mandated all schools return to two in-person days per week, many districts were already doing so. On March 31, the Raymond School Board received input from educators, parents, and students before deciding on a return to a five-day in-person schedule beginning May 3. The time and efforts made considering this decision were wasted, however. Ironically, on April Fools’ Day, Sununu decided local control and flexibility really don’t matter, and neither do vaccinations.
All schools must return April 19, before all educators will even be fully vaccinated. How was that not even a consideration? There was not even advance warning from the Department of Education that such a decision was coming. Did they even know? Were superintendents, school boards, or educators even consulted?
Local districts and educators have worked together to make tough decisions and examine what is in the best interests of students. Too bad the same can’t be said for the governor.
BOB LeMOINE
Raymond