The Loebs are rolling over in their graves
To the Editor: The Loebs are now rolling in their graves for your choice of Joe Biden. For shame!
PETER SAJKO
Milton
This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles. Read more
In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again. Read more
A key to the Granite State’s continued success may be found in its state Senate, where enough conservative Republicans have held on even in their current minority status.
Post-election, we suggest Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Gov. Chris Sununu each take a breath and agree to work together to address the homeless problems that have been further aggravated by the current COVID-19 pandemic.
We are making an educated guess that new Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is going to be a plus for the city and the force.
Aldermen Tuesday night made the right call in rejecting a mandatory mask ordinance for Manchester. The new police chief doesn’t need to be putting valuable resources toward snuffing out “No mask!” arguments called in by harried store owners.
On the matter of the looming gubernatorial choice, no great light was shed during this week’s televised joust between Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes. Sununu has a solid record after two terms in office and wisely relied on that record for much of his allotted time.
An Epping fellow is shutting down his little restaurant. His sign out front reads “What Happened To Live Free or Die.”
We have long been skeptical of the City of Nashua spending millions of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of creating a performing arts center out of the former Alec’s Shoe building in its downtown. The public demand for such a venue has always seemed faint, centered mostly with politicians who fin…
Today’s Sunday News contains within it two publications that may contain different types of treasure for readers. One may reward you with real property of which you were unaware. Another may serve to remind you of the real wealth all Americans share.
One good piece of news amongst all the depressing items last week came in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. The bottom line is that Judge Barrett is one bright legal mind who has not only the intellect but also the intestinal fortitude to persevere in the many lega…
A New Hampshire superior court judge was correct this week in rejecting Democratic legislative leaders’ court challenge to the statute giving Gov. Chris Sununu emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sununu has used those extraordinary powers in a sensible, transparent, and inclusive …
The Gate City of Nashua may wish to consider closing the gates for a bit of a cooldown.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is apparently undecided on whether New Hampshire and the nation should continue with its current way of choosing a president. This view, made on a recent public radio “debate,” is astonishing.
We wonder: Was the other Chris in New Hampshire politics trying to emulate his namesake by not taking a stand on an issue of some importance to Granite Staters?
On Sunday, Oct. 6, 1946, two men home from World War II published the first issue of their new New Hampshire newspaper. They had no presses, no home-delivery network, few advertising contracts, and just a handful of relationships with corner stores and newsstands. (They sold copies on church…
It wasn’t business as usual for the Business and Industry Association’s annual Lifetime Achievement and New Hampshire Advantage awards event this week. How could it be? A dinner that usually draws a sell-out crowd was not possible in this strange year.
It was good to read Union Leader sports reporter Alex Hall’s piece this past week on the co-op approach being taken with girls’ field hockey between Manchester Central and West high schools.
We would have a beer with Dan Feltes. We thought Sunday News columnist Pat Hynes was a bit harsh in his latest piece, in which he expressed a preference for hoisting a brew with Chris Sununu. If Hynes had to drink with Feltes, he wrote, he would pour the beer under the bar and make up an exc…
While state Sen. Dan Feltes was decrying the minimum wage, Gov. Chris Sununu was being named the nation’s most fiscally responsible governor. That’s a good thing and Sununu best not rest on his laurels.