COVID isn’t over for many suffering lasting effects
To the Editor: In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring an end to the national emergency for COVID-19. Unfortunately, while our government moves on, millions of Americans with long COVID continue to experience disabling illness with little support, abandoned by the institutions that are supposed to help them.
Our political leaders have been mostly silent on this issue for many months, while recent investigative pieces from credible news outlets detail the failures of our federal agencies in their response to long COVID. Most notably, there appears to be a lack of government urgency in testing therapeutics for long COVID treatment. STAT News reported in April that the National Institute of Health has yet to enroll a single patient in a clinical trial through their long COVID RECOVER initiative.
Long COVID patients continue to report difficulty finding informed medical providers due to a lack of any widely disseminated medical education campaign, and many are experiencing financial hardship as they struggle to access disability benefits through the Social Security Administration.
Thousands of sick Granite Staters need our New Hampshire delegation in Congress to call for government action by co-sponsoring the CARE for Long COVID Act. This bill would support research, medical education, and inter-agency coordination for long COVID and related infection-onset chronic illnesses like myalgic encephalomyelitis (often referred to as ME/CFS).
I was grateful when my congresswoman, Annie Kuster, was a co-sponsor of this legislation last year. I urge her to sign on again, and hope that Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassen will do so as well.