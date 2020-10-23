Longtime Republican can’t vote for Trump
To the Editor: Prior to 2016, I voted for the Republican presidential nominee eight out of nine times. As a small business owner and father of two, I consider myself a fiscal conservative. But then came Donald Trump, the race-baiting, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, religious bigot. While those traits were abhorrent to me, it was the self-dealing, alienation of our allies, the cozying up to brutal dictators, and the corruption that really pushed me to reject Trump and the complicit Republican Party.
Trump’s incompetence and lies have cost more than 220,000 American lives, gutted the economy and divided the country. This is what disqualifies him for another term.
If you are a hater, a white supremacist, and/or wealthy and don’t want to pay your fair share of taxes and don’t care about others, our public health, and the environmental future for your kids, that’s fine — own it and vote for Trump. But if you care about democracy, decency, your fellow American, our standing in the world, and the future of the planet, you can’t vote for a third-party candidate or some write-in candidate because you don’t want to vote for a Democrat. That is a further suppression of the vote that Trump and the Republicans want and it could lead to four more years of Trump.
If you want to continue this great American experiment of democracy, of “We the People” and belief in our constitution, you have to vote for Joe Biden. Stand up and vote to save the soul of America.
JOSEPH SHAPIRO
Alton