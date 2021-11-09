To the Editor: I am writing to address recent comments by Representative Maria Perez in support of Palestinian rights. Words matter, but we often allow certain words to override our ability to see things clearly. We are “triggered” by certain buzz words: Critical Race Theory, Apartheid, Antisemitism, “From the River to the Sea” etc. If we knee-jerk react, it is easy to conclude that someone intends harm to our interests. In defense, we put blinders on, preventing us from seeing certain realities.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a painful and volatile situation that challenges people to see the other side. There is so much at stake and so many incongruities to reconcile. I traveled to Israel/Palestine and met people on both sides. It is impossible to witness life in these occupied territories and not recognize that this is an inhumane and unsustainable situation. It is impossible not to be critical of Israeli policy.
For Rep. Perez to criticize Israel and call for Palestinian freedom is consistent with the U.S. contention that human rights are universal rights. Unfortunately, it’s too easy to conflate criticism of Israeli policy with antisemitism. There is a dangerous rise in antisemitism but if we allow this to prevent us from seeing the harm that is perpetrated upon the Palestinians, we are complicit in these human rights violations.
I stand in support of those who are courageous enough to call for the end of this oppression. Let’s look beyond the language and try to see what the real issues are.