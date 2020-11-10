Thanks! Looking forward to representing Merrimack
To the Editor: Thank you for the opportunity to serve you once again as a state representative. I am thankful to have earned your votes, support and confidence as I prepare to serve a fourth term in the New Hampshire House. I look forward to serving all citizens and collaborating on issues important to Merrimack. My website — votemooney.com — will continue to be a resource and it includes my full contact information.
Again, thank you for your support! I look forward to providing the accessible, responsive and effective representation Merrimack expects and deserves.
MAUREEN MOONEY
Merrimack