To the Editor: This year has been very disappointing and upsetting as Souhegan High School has lost its most valuable asset. The loss of Carl Benevides, a beloved music teacher, mentor and musician, is heartbreaking and has impacted students in an extremely negative way.
They have lost valuable learning that they would have gotten if Carl had not been taken from them. These students deserve to have the music program that was established and developed under the instruction of an amazing teacher, musician and mentor.
Aside from this very big concern that many of us share, I am writing with a few new issues that I have. We were promised that nothing on the calendar would be taken away from these music students. From my understanding, the administration decided that they were not going to have jazz night like we were originally promised. It is also my understanding that Peter Hazzard, new “substitute teacher”, insisted that jazz night was not cancelled and that he suggested a smaller gathering in a classroom to take place instead of the typical jazz night in the theatre. While I do not oppose doing things differently when necessary, I am furious about this change.
Musicians put just as much effort into preparing for and putting on performances as athletes do preparing for games. Principal Mike Berry keeps saying that arts and music are so important to him but that is not the message sent. It is unfortunate music and the arts are misrepresented in school budgets.