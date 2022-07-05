Lost parents to Fox News and the lies that it pushes
To the Editor: My parents are not dead, but they have changed into hateful, closed-minded and obstinate people.
I remember a time when they were kind, had empathy, and could think for themselves. Over the last 15 years, I’ve watched as they have succumbed to the paranoia, xenophobia, and hatred pushed by Fox News.
Please review the following evidence of extremist ideology propagated by Fox News:
Fox News cast doubt and pushed conspiracy theories about election results nearly 600 times between election day 2020 and Nov. 16, 2020. This directly contributed to the insurrection.
Fox News falsely claimed Democrats were working to “nullify the votes of 71 million Americans” without evidence.
Fox News misled people about coronavirus. Tucker Carlson spread misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines and masks.
Fox News condones White nationalism. Tucker Carlson stokes White fear with racist conspiracy theories like “the great replacement.”
Yes, I mourn the parents that I used to have, but I’m mostly sad for them. I’m embarrassed that they will believe stories without any evidence. I’m stunned when they get so angry over strawman, unprovable conspiracy theories, or fictitious threats. I’m disgusted when they mock science.
My children won’t ever know the parents I used to have. That’s too bad, they used to be pretty great.
