To the Editor: David Love’s testimony at the State House on Thursday, February 10th, to introduce a bill to require background checks for library volunteers is reprehensible. There was absolutely no need for Mr. Love to present the need for HB 1529 as an anti-LGBTQ issue. The testimony is available at House Labor, Industrial, and Rehabilitative Services (02/10) — YouTube (bit.ly/3LGVuSX), Love’s portion begins at 1:48:22.
In it, Love alleged that the performer at the Derry Drag Queen Story Hour had inappropriate contact with children. With several hundred people in attendance including police, media, and the children’s parents, it surely would have made the news if Mr. Love’s allegations were true. Following the event there were many requests for similar events, which speaks to the overall success of the event. Mr. Love also stated that a performer at a similar event in Nashua was later found to have been a convicted sex offender, I have confirmed with multiple sources that this statement is untrue.
Mr. Love’s agenda seems to be more around his discomfort with the LGBTQ community, which becomes more apparent when a colleague questions his motives at 1:55:22 in the testimony and he responds in part by stating “...if you’re going to be working with children you should be checked out, especially if you’re going to be rubbing butts with them.”
At a town council meeting in Derry on Feb. 15, Mr. Love justified his statements, further demonstrating his agenda. Mr. Love lacks integrity and is not fit to hold elected office.