To the Editor: I am running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard earned money. It also means getting children the education that they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Presently, almost 20 percent of any graduating class is not employable. This is unsustainable for the future.
We need to improve our public schools so that kids get an education. We need to support kids who don't function well in the public school environment by supporting school choice.
In addition, our state lacks specialty health care providers. We must attract such providers to improve health care and increase small businesses.
I want to go to Concord to represent what people of my town want the most: to live their best life and have their kids' lives be even better. People are wondering about the future and they want it to be secure.
I am the co-founder of a mother's education advocacy group. I have championed five education bills at the legislature with three being signed into law. I have two degrees in nursing and am a registered nurse. I also have a BA in English literature and an MBA. I have worked for Fortune 500 companies, taught, am a proud post-9/11 veteran and have advocated for veterans. I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican primary September 13.
To the Editor: Thank you for running Abba Bhattarai’s article, “Why gas prices are so high” (June 21). That’s a great question. The reporter points out the two major causes -- supply and demand. Russia, one of the largest oil producing countries, seriously disrupted supply when it invaded Uk…