To the Editor: I’m running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard-earned money. It also means getting children the education they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Presently, almost 20 percent of any graduating class is not employable. This is unsustainable.
We need to improve our public schools so that kids get an education. We need to support kids who don’t function well in the public school environment by supporting school choice.
Our state lacks specialty health care providers. We must attract such providers to improve health care and increase small businesses.
I want to go to Concord to represent what people of my town want the most: to live their best life and have their kids’ lives be even better. People are wondering about the future and they want it to be secure.
I am the co-founder of a mothers education advocacy group. I have championed five education bills with three being signed into law. I have two degrees in nursing and am a registered nurse. I also have a BA in English literature and an MBA. I have worked for Fortune 500 companies, taught, am a proud post-9/11 veteran and have advocated for veterans. I humbly ask for your vote in the Republican primary Sept. 13.