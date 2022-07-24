Low taxes help families

To the Editor: I’m running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard-earned money. It also means getting children the education they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Presently, almost 20 percent of any graduating class is not employable. This is unsustainable.

