Lynch mob mentality in reaction to the verdict

To the Editor: I wanted to comment on the reactions to the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy verdict that was reached on Tuesday afternoon. I have heard a lot of outrage from armchair lawyers on social media who have variously claimed that Zhukovskyy “deserves to burn in hell”, that “the justice system is a joke,” etc. etc.

Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Monday, August 08, 2022
Sunday, August 07, 2022