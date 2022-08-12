To the Editor: I wanted to comment on the reactions to the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy verdict that was reached on Tuesday afternoon. I have heard a lot of outrage from armchair lawyers on social media who have variously claimed that Zhukovskyy “deserves to burn in hell”, that “the justice system is a joke,” etc. etc.
The justice system did not decide that Zhukovskyy was not guilty. Twelve jurors did. Twelve ordinary people picked off the street, average Granite Staters like you or me, debated the evidence and testimony they heard over the last week. Twelve ordinary people, no different than anyone else, unanimously came to the conclusion that there was not sufficient evidence to convict Zhukovskyy of the charges against him.
If 12 ordinary people off the New Hampshire street unanimously decided that he was not guilty after days of hearing evidence and testimony, who are these armchair lawyers on Facebook to act outraged and pretend they know better? Did any of these people sit in the court gallery the last week and listen in? Do they even know what evidence was presented or what testimony was delivered?
The justice system is not broken. This case is proof that the justice system is working exactly as it should. This wasn’t a judge or some rich, elite lawyer deciding the case. It was 12 Granite Staters like you or me. If you weren’t listening to the trial alongside them, then be quiet.