Letter: MAGA no threat to U.S.
Sep 18, 2022

MAGA no threat to U.S.

To the Editor:

MAGA Republicans don't threaten democracy. MAGA Republicans threaten Democrats.

TIMOTHY C. TICHES
Mountain Laurels Drive
Nashua