To the Editor: Were it not for the hypocrisy, I would find Karoline Leavitt’s September 25 op-ed quite amusing. Does Leavitt suggest that, if elected, she will not vote with Kevin McCarthy all or most of the time?
Much of her letter consists of typical MAGA talking points. For example, sealing the southern border will solve our drug problem. In May agents discovered a tunnel under the border, complete with power, ventilation, and rail system. Both parties should work together and formulate an effective border control program, but we will never reduce the flow of illegal drugs into this country until we reduce the demand for drugs. That will require a significant investment in education, prevention, and treatment — all three of which are vastly underfunded.
Leavitt accuses Rep. Chris Pappas of wanting to defund the police, open the border, and allow abortion until the moment of birth. All false. She also opposes his vote for increased IRS funding — even though this will help the government recoup hundreds of billions in unpaid taxes. And Pappas does not support banning firearm sales to law-abiding citizens.
The parties once worked together, compromised, and solved problems. No longer. Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill received death threats from outraged members of their own party.
Today, I find fault with both parties. There are problems begging for resolution, and they will remain problems until both parties turn down the rhetoric, show some respect, and once again work together.