Maglev rail projects have a 100% failure rate in U.S.
To the Editor: The recent op-ed written by Mark Stull on abandoning the idea of commuter rail in New Hampshire is sorely misinformed. Mr. Stull is advocating for a new “linear motor rail system”, or more commonly known as a magnetic levitation (maglev) train, citing high construction costs and low ridership of conventional commuter rail systems in major U.S. cities.
Maglev rail systems do not exist in the United States — in fact, there are only six operational systems worldwide. Maglev trains have been pursued in the U.S. with a 100% failure rate. I urge Mr. Stull and readers to learn from the currently paused planning study for the Baltimore-to-Washington, DC maglev project, which has been in the works for over 20 years and is estimated to cost more than $10 billion — magnitudes more than conventional commuter rail. Current inflation and supply chain issues would surely raise that price tag even higher.
A maglev train would also require building brand new rail infrastructure, triggering a lengthy federal environmental review process, negative impacts to New Hampshire’s treasured nature and wildlife, and most certainly seizures of private property. Conversely, commuter rail would optimize existing rail infrastructure in New Hampshire, minimize environmental impacts, and would finally connect Granite Staters to the booming Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C.
Funding from the recently-enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill must be used to deliver better commuter rail for the region, and precious taxpayer dollars cannot be wasted on a doomed maglev train.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.