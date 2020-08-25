Mail-in ballots were a problem for us
To the Editor: Mail-in-ballots such as absentee ballots have become a controversial subject of late. This year we found out just how weak the system is in New Durham.
We inadvertently scheduled ourselves to be in Florida during New Durham’s March 10, 2020 election. We had always voted in town at the polls in the past. Hence, we went to the town clerk’s office and obtained applications for absentee ballots and returned them with the address of the house we were staying at in Florida. We watched the mailbox daily for the ballots. We even went to the Post Office and inquired but nothing. I called the town clerk’s office and was assured that they had sent the ballots out. The ballots never arrived. Did the Post Office lose them? We never found out.
When we came back to New Durham, I wrote to the town clerk and asked how many ballots were sent out versus how many arrived back in New Durham for counting. She said she got 25 requests for absentee ballots and 16 were returned in time to be counted, with one arriving too late.
This is a pretty small sample, but it does bring to light concerns about everyone’s vote counting. Concerned citizens in other towns may want to check with their town clerk to see how their mail-in ballots fare.
In New Durham, more than a third — 36% of those using absentee ballots — ended up not getting their votes counted in the March 10 election.
DAVID A. BICKFORD
New Durham