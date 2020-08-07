Mail-in voting would corrupt our elections
To the Editor: This is in reply to Jennifer Horn’s column regarding mail in voting. Mail-in voting and absentee voting are absolutely not the same. In mail-in voting, ballots are mailed to everyone who is on the checklist while absentee voting requires the voter to request a ballot be mailed to their address. Their signatures and other information are scrutinized when received by the ballot clerks.
The problem is that the checklist contains names of people who are deceased or have moved away, so in the case of mail-in voting, ballots would automatically be mailed to them. How do I know this? My daughter moved away in 2008 and as of 2018 her name was still on the checklist here in Bow. I called this to the attention of the ballot clerk several times when I went in to vote. Their reply was that they had not been notified by the city or town where she was now registered. By the way, she registered in two different towns because she moved and in neither place was she asked where she was previously registered.
There is something inherently wrong with this system.
In 2019, 11 years after our daughter left, we received a letter addressed to her at this address asking her to respond if she wanted to remain on the checklist. The same thing happened when my son moved away years earlier.
So what this means is that in the case of mail-in voting, ballots would be mailed to everyone on the checklist, including the deceased and those who have moved away, which would give unscrupulous people an opportunity to fill out those ballots and mail them in. That would further corrupt our voting system.
JOHN VIOLETTE
Bow