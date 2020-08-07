Mail-in voting would corrupt our elections

To the Editor: This is in reply to Jennifer Horn’s column regarding mail in voting. Mail-in voting and absentee voting are absolutely not the same. In mail-in voting, ballots are mailed to everyone who is on the checklist while absentee voting requires the voter to request a ballot be mailed to their address. Their signatures and other information are scrutinized when received by the ballot clerks.

The problem is that the checklist contains names of people who are deceased or have moved away, so in the case of mail-in voting, ballots would automatically be mailed to them. How do I know this? My daughter moved away in 2008 and as of 2018 her name was still on the checklist here in Bow. I called this to the attention of the ballot clerk several times when I went in to vote. Their reply was that they had not been notified by the city or town where she was now registered. By the way, she registered in two different towns because she moved and in neither place was she asked where she was previously registered.

There is something inherently wrong with this system.

In 2019, 11 years after our daughter left, we received a letter addressed to her at this address asking her to respond if she wanted to remain on the checklist. The same thing happened when my son moved away years earlier.

So what this means is that in the case of mail-in voting, ballots would be mailed to everyone on the checklist, including the deceased and those who have moved away, which would give unscrupulous people an opportunity to fill out those ballots and mail them in. That would further corrupt our voting system.

JOHN VIOLETTE

Bow

Thursday, August 06, 2020
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Too little, too late Gary Daniels

To the Editor: When Merrimack residents learned in early 2016 that we had been drinking water that was contaminated with toxic perfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) for years due to a lack of state regulations, we turned to our elected officials for support, including our District 11 state senator…

Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Monday, August 03, 2020
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Friday, July 31, 2020
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump meddling is to help lackeys not NH

To the Editor: With all the daily news about COVID-19 perhaps you have forgotten politics? Recently, the president involved himself in New Hampshire politics by persuading the state GOP to no longer financially support two GOP candidates, Don Bolduc and Matt Mayberry, as they would usually s…