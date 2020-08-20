Mail your ballot today
To the Editor: Time is running out for you to return your absentee ballot. Please be sure to get your ballot in the mail or drop it off with your town clerk immediately. If you are mailing your ballot, it’s more important than ever to get it in the mail now to be sure it is counted. Due to the recent manipulations of the USPS delivery standards, time is of the essence. Send it with a 55-cent stamp. Send it 10-14 days before the election to give the USPS time to deliver it and the election officials time to process it. Your vote is your voice!
JAN JACOME
Derry