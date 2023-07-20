Majority votes for those who are promising them the most

To the Editor: In a few short months, America is going to be asked to vote for a president. Many Americans are asking, “What is happening to this country, which we love?”

Letter: Nonstop media coverage for ridiculous Donald Trump

To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head --  "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump."  If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …

