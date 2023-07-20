Majority votes for those who are promising them the most
To the Editor: In a few short months, America is going to be asked to vote for a president. Many Americans are asking, “What is happening to this country, which we love?”
Many try to formulate a reasonable answer to their question but find it most difficult. Perhaps if we take a bird’s-eye view a reasonable answer can be developed.
Alexander Fraser Tytler (1747-1813) a Scottish lawyer, writer, and professor, penned the following: “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse (generous gifts) from the public treasury.”
From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.
The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: A. From bondage to spiritual faith; B. From spiritual faith to great courage; C. From courage to liberty; D. From liberty to abundance; E. From abundance to selfishness; F. From selfishness to apathy; G. From apathy to dependence; H. From dependence back into bondage.
To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head -- "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump." If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …