Trump has not made America great again
To the Editor: We have all certainly heard the slogan many times. So let’s take a closer look and see how that has worked out so far:
We have a president who has lied to or misled the American public over 20,000 times.
We have had massive nationwide protests demanding respect and equal treatment of all regardless of race. Our president has threatened military action against protesters exercising their constitutional rights of free speech and assembly.
We have a president who spends most of his time — when he is not playing golf — insulting and bad mouthing people on twitter and shifting blame whenever possible.
We have a president who demeans and insults women and people of color.
The Republican Party used to have some dignity and values and care about the truth. That seems to be largely a thing of the past as they cower and kowtow to Mr. Trump.
We have had well over 175,000 people die from coronavirus — and no, that is not totally the president’s fault, but listening to the brightest medical and science advisors in the United States and demonstrating some leadership would have saved countless thousands of lives.
As we all know, the economy has tanked with the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Yet, somehow, more of the original $2 trillion in COVID stimulus bill went to corporations than to individuals.
I thought that we as a nation had values. So I’m not quite sure when we’re going to start making America great again. Maybe a new president would be a step in the right direction.
JOHN RICHARDS
Peterborough