Making NH dial 10 digits is tail wagging a dog
To the Editor: I just read in your paper that there will be a new national suicide prevention hotline in the United States of 988. That’s good news. However, it turns out that some (relatively few?) existing phone customers already have the prefix 988 in New Hampshire. Therefore, all other (the majority?) of existing phone customers will soon be forced to dial all 10 digits (1-603-123-1234) for local calls in the state’s 603 area code. That is the tail wagging the dog.
It is not only unfair, but also illogical. Why not just make those already with the 988 prefix change their phone numbers? Or maybe it would cost the phone companies more pennies to do that then just order everyone to dial all 10 digits? Hmmm, maybe now I’m beginning to understand!
DEAN MOTTARD
Oriole Drive, Nashua