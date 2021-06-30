Malaby did his research, thanks for his op-ed

To the Editor: I am so encouraged after reading Richard Malaby’s op-ed submission in the June 25 edition of the New Hampshire Union Leader. His information was so precise and so encouraging. I am glad I took the time to read it. I hope more individuals who simply listen to the critics of this country do their research as he did.

We are rectifying at a rapid pace the injustices of the past, but let us not forget that racism is not a one way street. My family and I have experienced not only discrimination but assault in an integrated school simply for being White.

Thank you again, Mr. Malaby.

JOE MAGGIO

Newton

