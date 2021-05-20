Mammoth Road work has made living nearby hard
To the Editor: While your article highlighting the new CVS and East Side Club on Mammoth Road was enlightening, and while it will be nice to see an improved frontage on Mammoth Road, I would like for people to know how hard it is to be a resident in this neighborhood.
I am an avid CVS shopper and look forward to the new store and the club has never posed a problem to us in the 25 years that we have lived here. But this construction makes us so uptight and it is so hard to live here right now. There is no consideration for us and it begins at 6 a.m. every day and does not stop until almost 5 p.m. The noise is constant.
The dirt flying everywhere is terrible and we will not be opening any windows this year. The streets are being torn up and paved every single day with traffic re-routed through our neighborhood. The drivers seem to find this inconvenience for them a good reason to consider these side streets as a race track with no regard whatsoever to the residents putting up with this.
CVS always “beautifies” as instructed, but they never continue to maintain it.
I wish that people would be more considerate in these already trying times and be patient with the traffic situation, as we have to try to be patient as well. The traffic will be more horrendous for us and we were already at our wits end!
CHRISTINE LAGASSE
Mammoth Road, Manchester