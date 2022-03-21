Manchester can afford to pay workers $15 minimum wage
To the Editor: I am writing in support of a $15 minimum wage and, more specifically, for the non-teaching employees of the Manchester School District. Though still not a 100% living wage, it can help lift individuals and families out of poverty, establish a degree of economic security for them, and reduce chronic anxiety and stress often experienced due to income insufficiencies. The school district would benefit from lower employee turnover and less money spent on hiring and training. Fewer public supports, such as food stamps, would be needed, and some racial pay inequities might be alleviated.
MIT completed a study in May 2020 showing that two adults with one child needed to each make $16.54 per hour and work 40 hours per week to earn a wage that covers all expenses (a living wage). The proposed $15 minimum wage comes close. Other factors making a $15 minimum crucial are:
Monthly rent for a 2-bedroom apartment in Manchester averages $1,500.
The percentage of apartments in Manchester renting for $700-$1,000 per month is 3%.
In view of current inflation, other economic pressures from the COVID pandemic and an international crisis, it is clear that not providing an adequate income to employees further undermines stability and security, both in their lives and in our community, state and country.
A $15 minimum benefits workers, families, and society. I urge everyone who agrees with this to share the message with your alderman, school board, and the Office of Mayor Joyce Craig.