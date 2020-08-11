Democrat bosses doing little for Cheshire County
To the Editor: The New Hampshire Democratic Party is led by a state chairman in Manchester. This may be good for Manchester, but it’s not so good for us here in Cheshire County. How does it help Cheshire when our Democratic state representatives vote for policies that favor other parts of the state at our expense?
Our county remains the “forgotten corner” of New Hampshire, on no one’s radar screen in Concord. If we change nothing, then nothing will change for Cheshire. Continuing this approach ignores common sense.
Cheshire County needs a novel political strategy to get positive results. Step one is to work with the governor, rather than undermining his efforts. Step two is to stop behaving like a satellite of Manchester. Our state representatives need to stand up for Cheshire’s best interests, instead of bowing to orders from 60 miles away.
U.S. Census estimates show that Cheshire County is shrinking in population. It no longer attracts enough new businesses to provide better job opportunities for our residents. We need to adopt the New Hampshire Advantage here to restore our county’s economic vitality.
“Same old, same old” isn’t working. It’s time for change in Cheshire’s leadership team.
RICHARD MERKT
Westmoreland