Manchester doesn’t feel safe to shop anymore
To the Editor: I have lived in Londonderry for over 30 years. I have enjoyed going to Manchester for the various shops and restaurants over the years. I agree with the piece written by Chris Thompson about how the drug culture and the number of homeless have made it frightening for me to visit, even in the daytime.
The city needs to be cleaned up, which will not happen under a Democratic mayor. Luckily, there are a lot of other places for me to spend my money that feel safer.
JUDITH PAINE
Londonderry