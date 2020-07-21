Manchester haven for wildlife, people at stake
To the Editor: I have lived on Arthur Avenue, Manchester for over 20 years. My house is situated where I can easily view the Derryfield School woods from my two bay windows. Some of my neighbors have lived here for 40 years.
I have always been against this proposed subdivision of the Derryfield School Woods adjacent to Arthur Avenue and have expressed my concerns to the Manchester Planning Board. I am outraged that during the last meeting of July 16th the board voted to go forth with this project. The vote was six for and two against!
No discussion was made and it felt that the planning board simply wanted to get it off their agenda. Most of us in this neighborhood expressed major concern and dislike for the project. Sadly, the planning board dismissed our concerns and sided with the developer.
The woods in question is a rare commodity in the city and provides many positive benefits to the area residents. It is a wildlife sanctuary and peaceful green space.
I am disgusted that the planning board dismissed the longtime taxpayers who live in this area and voted in favor of the highest bidder, I guess big money talks loud in Manchester. Where is that going to get you? Just look at the rest of this country and see the effects of big money. The wealthy few spoil it for all the rest.
TINA FISHOW
Arthur Avenue, Manchester