Manchester must fix its parking to foster growth

To the Editor: Dean Kamen is a deep-pocket visionary and we should all herald the arrival of ARMI as a solid investment in Manchester that will grow the Queen City. But — as quoted in Sunday’s article, “The project is expected to bring nearly 7,000 direct jobs...” — is anyone asking, where are they going to park?

