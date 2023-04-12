To the Editor: Dean Kamen is a deep-pocket visionary and we should all herald the arrival of ARMI as a solid investment in Manchester that will grow the Queen City. But — as quoted in Sunday’s article, “The project is expected to bring nearly 7,000 direct jobs...” — is anyone asking, where are they going to park?
Parking and roads seem to be the only form of transit that excites New Hampshire’s House Majority — with the Manchester to Boston commuter rail being called a “boondoggle” — but how does Manchester plan to address downtown growth while the state works to simultaneously limit commuting options?
Here is what I propose: Build local rail. Expand the existing tracks along the Merrimack and connect SNHU in the north, to the old Hesser building in the south (one of the largest, vacant lots in the city). Along the way, you connect it to UNH Manchester, and all of Dean Kamen’s pet projects in the Mills. Because without additional investment in public transportation, the only things growing in downtown Manch will be the width of the roads, and our commuting time.
To the Editor: I am writing this letter to discuss my concerns regarding Governor Chris Sununu as a headline speaker at the upcoming NRA convention on April 14 in Indianapolis. Has our governor no shame?