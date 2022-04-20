To the Editor: Manchester’s Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) was established in 2017 as a 24/7 mental health crisis de-escalation and support service. In its first four years of operation, the MCRT fielded more than 25,000 calls in greater Manchester. Despite its successes, the MCRT’s lack of integration within the city’s emergency response network, narrow purview, and temporary funding status limit its ability to best serve the community.
To solidify its important role, we must revamp MCRT to closely resemble the program upon which it was modeled: Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets (CAHOOTS) in Oregon. Three ways to do so are:
Integration: CAHOOTS workers are deployed by the city’s dispatch center when an individual reporting a mental health crisis contacts 911. By integrating the MCRT into Manchester’s emergency response network, these professionals can support Manchester police officers more effectively.
Purview: CAHOOTS workers support law enforcement on a broader range of non-violent situations, including drug- and alcohol-related incidents in addition to mental health crises. The MCRT’s purview should be similarly expanded to best leverage the expertise of its service members.
Funding: MCRT is funded through a state grant set to expire, while CAHOOTS is funded by the city of Eugene. By funding MCRT at the local level, this program can perform its important role in Manchester for years to come.
With a reliable funding schedule, expanded purview, and permanent role in the city’s crisis response network, the MCRT will be best positioned to serve the greater Manchester community.