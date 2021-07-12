City needs a mayor like Victoria Sullivan
To the Editor: I am a resident of Manchester, my partner and I purchased a home in Ward 6. I had the pleasure of meeting Victoria Sullivan when she was running for mayor in 2019. When the majority of citizens voted for Mayor Joyce Craig, I continued to follow both. I have had the pleasure of organizing a “Back the Blue Rally” for our local police department with the help of Victoria. She has been my go-to person.
Since COVID-19, I have had the honor to witness Victoria Sullivan organize book drives and deliver books to families at local food pick-up sites on weekends. I have seen her out on trails and areas throughout the city picking up trash left behind.
Victoria Sullivan has hosted story times on Facebook for the children of our city, which was a big hit. She has volunteered at mobile food drives. She has been out talking to the homeless, which is a huge issue under our current mayor. She cares about these less fortunate citizens that have no place to go.
Victoria has the qualities we need in a mayor. We need a mayor who thinks of the citizens of this city and truly cares for its citizens. A mayor who will be held accountable for all monies spent and keep our taxes down.
As a former medical examiner, EMS, health officer, and now as the general manager for a car service, I believe we need Victoria Sullivan for mayor of this awesome city.
DANIEL MOWERY
Holt Avenue, Manchester