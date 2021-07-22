Manchester needs investment in more affordable housing
To the Editor: At this point it is almost cliché to state this, but it rings true: 2020 was a difficult year for the community and the City of Manchester. With the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act, the city is deciding what to do with $43 million in funds. Looking over Mayor Joyce Craig’s proposal, the first thing that stuck out to me was extending the position of director of homeless initiatives from one year to five. I think it’s safe to say that our current director faces an immense challenge that she can rise up to, but a year isn’t enough time to accomplish what she’s capable of doing.
Investing $3 million in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund was another bold step, giving funds for seniors to age in their homes with dignity, funding home repairs for low income folks, and funding for landlords to improve their properties if their units remain affordable. What Mayor Craig tells us with these funds is that she believes that affordable housing doesn’t need to be bad housing. It says that we all deserve a safe and affordable place to live.
The goal of bringing the price of housing down is still far away, but this is the running start we need as a city.
To the Editor: I was delighted when the state budget trailer bill passed with abortion restriction included. Now abortions are restricted in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy when the baby is sucking her thumb, moving and kicking, and can recognize her mother’s voice.