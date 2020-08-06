Manchester needs to start building more homes
To the Editor: In a recent article titled “Another Apartment Complex Goes High End”, 77-year-old war veteran Ron Perkins faces uncertainty about where he will live now that a new owner is improving the property and has moved him to a month-to-month lease. Ron anticipates that once renovations are complete, rents will be much higher and he will be forced to find another home. The article ends with a heartbreaking quote from Ron, “Just let me live here, I’m not going to be around that much longer anyways.”
For some, it may be easy to look at the developer and say their action is the cause of this sad story. But as a city, what choices are we providing for developers to continue developing new housing? The “low-hanging fruit” of converting older mill buildings into units is almost gone and developable land in the city is growing scarce. So developers turn to older, less expensive buildings for renovation as a profit model.
If we look a little deeper, we can see we all share the blame for Ron’s displacement. As a city, we have created a regulatory structure that does more to restrict construction of new housing than it does to promote it. The general provisions of state RSA 672 say planning and zoning regulations are a legislative tool to meet the demands of an evolving and growing community and the RSA puts the responsibility in the city’s hands. Let’s start building homes today.
JAMES VAYO
Holly Avenue, Manchester