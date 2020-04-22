Mandate face coverings
To the Editor: I’m here in New Hampshire taking care of my 90-year-old father during the coronavirus outbreak. I can’t stop wondering, why is our government making it so hard to stay safe? We know that the primary way coronavirus spreads is through coughing, sneezing, and talking, so why is the government not requiring people to wear masks, at a minimum, when in a grocery stores and pharmacies? Recommendations are not enough!
I do a lot to keep my father’s home safe, but I can’t regulate unsafe public behavior--but our elected officials can, so why aren’t they? We have laws that require all people to wear seat belts. Why are we not requiring all to cover their faces in public during a pandemic?
Our federal government knew in January what a threat this virus posed. Instead of preparing, President Donald Trump held political rallies and called the virus a “hoax.” Now, months later, our country is shut down, thousands of Americans are unemployed, dead and dying, our hospitals lack adequate supplies, and there is no adequate testing being done. If our leaders won’t require citizens to wear masks in essential public places, the only place they will lead many of us is into a terrible sickness, and perhaps an early grave.
I’m committed to doing my best to make sure their failures also lead many to vote them out.
KATHARINE JONES
Woodstock