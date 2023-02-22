Mandate Medicare cover cost of long-term care

To the Editor: According to Medicare.gov, long-term care (LTC) is a range of services and support for your personal care needs. Most long-term care isn’t medical care. Instead, it helps with basic personal tasks of everyday life, sometimes called “activities of daily living.” This includes things like dressing, bathing and using the bathroom. Medicare does not presently cover LTC.

