To the Editor: According to Medicare.gov, long-term care (LTC) is a range of services and support for your personal care needs. Most long-term care isn’t medical care. Instead, it helps with basic personal tasks of everyday life, sometimes called “activities of daily living.” This includes things like dressing, bathing and using the bathroom. Medicare does not presently cover LTC.
LTC is a range of activities, nursing homes are places. Your home is a place, an assisted living facility is a place. Medicare does not “cover” LTC any place.
The typical New Hampshire middle-income family must pay for professional caretakers to provide LTC 100% out of their own pocket. This can range from a few hundred dollars per week to a couple thousand dollars per week, which is a large bite out of most budgets. An option is for the family to provide LTC but that can be a very heavy burden that can exhaust the family.
In my opinion, Medicare should cover LTC. That does not mean free. Medicare generally covers 80% of their authorized price and a patient pays 20%. Those of us over 65 also pay about $170 per month for Medicare. That rate may need to be adjusted to meet the LTC costs. LTC is a burden for many families but there is a simple solution. Please contact your U.S. senators and representatives and ask them to initiate federal legislation mandating that Medicare cover long-term care.