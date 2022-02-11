To the Editor: Do your elected representatives care what you think? With maps currently proposed for NH’s House, Senate and Executive Council Districts, elected representatives won’t have to care. These maps keep districts safe for incumbents. No competition -- no need to care!
New Hampshire was almost evenly divided in the 2020 presidential election: 49.8% Democratic, 50.2% Republican. Yet 15 of the proposed Senate districts heavily favor Republicans; only 9 Senate districts lean Democratic.
Even more extreme, the Executive Council map favors Republican's four to Democrat's one. Governor Chris Sununu admitted on NHPR that the current Executive Council map, with its snake-like District 2, is visibly gerrymandered. He promised to veto any map that's unbalanced. But the proposed new Executive Council map has made no changes!
When a district is “safe” for candidates of a given party, debate is not important. Ideas do not get scrutinized, candidates do not get vetted, voters realize their votes hardly matter. Less voter engagement, no competition between Democratic and Republican candidates, less competition of ideas -- who will care about “democratic values”? And once a candidate is safely elected, there is less reason to listen to constituent concerns.
The only competition to expect when districts have a clearly dominant party is competition in the primaries between mainstream and extreme candidates. We can expect greater polarization, more leaders elected from the extreme right or extreme left. We will have less possibility of collaboration or compromise.
Please urge your lawmakers to reject these rigged maps. Insist on new districts, fostering healthy competition.
To the Editor: To the folks of Manchester's Ward 9, you have an important choice to make on March 15th between two very different candidates. If you wish to continue the dedicated legacy of Barbara Shaw, that choice is obvious. Jim Burkush is that person.