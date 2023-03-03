To the Editor: To aid or not to aid; that is the question. The subject of that question is Ukraine. It would be awesome if everyone in the world could learn to live together in peace. However, that is obviously not happening in Ukraine right now.
Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and in the following year we have seen sharp divisions of opinion around key issues, including these:
U.S. military spending in Ukraine reached nearly $50 billion in 2022 while the U.S. national debt is over $30 trillion and rising.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can be seen as a violation of international law, and some consider it a threat to the world’s democracies that must be stopped.
Your opinion on these issues is welcome, and we would like you to share it. On Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m., the Braver Angels New Hampshire Alliance is hosting a forum (via Zoom) on “Your Tax Dollars in Ukraine, New Hampshire Speaks.”
We invite you to bring your thoughts to an audience committed to respect, humility, honesty, and responsible citizenship.
Braver Angels is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that exists to bring people of different persuasions together to share perspectives in respectful conversations to soften divisions, create opportunities for finding common ground, and perhaps find new appreciation for different ways of thinking.
To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing. Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”