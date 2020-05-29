Marijuana impacts mental health issues
To the Editor: Former Chief Justice John Broderick Jr. shared his message about increasing mental health services especially for our youth where suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-24 year old. However, he never mentioned marijuana use as a cause of mental health problems.
Dozens of health studies have linked consuming marijuana with psychosis and schizophrenia. In 2017, the National Academy of Medicine found strong evidence that marijuana use can cause schizophrenia and additional evidence that it increases the risk of suicide, depression, and social anxiety disorder.
Marijuana is dangerous to mental health. In addition, marijuana users have a higher risk of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, as well as joblessness, homelessness and more. Simply review the states (California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii) that legalized marijuana 5-10 years ago.
Why now?
Today’s marijuana is normally 20-40% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol); that is 10-20 times stronger than the marijuana that President Clinton did not inhale. Edibles and soda are even higher in THC.
No one is discussing this. Lobbyists have made marijuana into a “political issue” and not a “health issue” because Big Marijuana like the tobacco industry is more concerned with profit than American lives.
Prevention is practiced everywhere. Fire prevention, accident prevention, heart attack prevention, food poisoning prevention, cancer prevention, COVID-19 prevention. Why not drug prevention?
Because one political party wants to legalize drugs in New Hampshire and our nation; therefore, it is a political issue sacrificing the mental health and future of our young people.
Stop New Hampshire legalization of marijuana now!
BOB BATSON
Wolfeboro